The 23rd annual Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk will be held Aug. 17 in Middletown.

For more than a decade, Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance and Middletown Athletic Club have combined efforts to bring this event to the community. This year, gender categories will be broader.

A nonbinary gender category will be included on the race registration. Prizes will be awarded to the top three nonbinary competitors. Information sheets about nonbinary gender identities will be available for anyone interested at our registration table on the morning of the race.

Middletown Athletic Club is committed to promoting and supporting all athletes in their pursuit of recreation and fitness. The club does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability or sexual orientation in any of the activities or operations.

For more, email bethrenzulli4@gmail.com. Online registration is available at www.macrunning.com.