The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening celebration of the new Tidemark Federal Credit Union, 24940 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro, took place Aug. 8.

“We are all extremely excited about our expansion into the Long Neck area,” said Pam Fleuette, CEO of Tidemark FCU. “This branch strengthens our presence in Sussex County and provides additional convenience to our existing members as well as new ones in the Millsboro community.”

The Long Neck branch opened with an experienced team that will meet members’ needs and exceed their expectations. The Long Neck Member Service Manager Navi Taylor has been with Tidemark FCU for 3 1/2 years and has overseen the daily operations at other branches.

“I am looking forward to working with the business owners and residents of Long Neck/Millsboro and the surrounding communities,” said Navi.

“We encourage the public to stop by and say hello to our awesome team and check out our more modern branch, that focuses on service and technology,” said Fleuette.

For more, call 302-629-0100 or visit tidemarkfcu.org.