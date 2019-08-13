The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware will present its eighth annual Hustle for the House 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk scheduled for Sept. 14 at Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant, 213 Anglers Road Lewes.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race will start at 8:30 a.m. The Somerset Family of Rehoboth will be the honorary starters of the event.

Runners and walkers are welcome. Pre-registration is $25 and day of is $30. Student pre-registration is $15 and day of is $20. Register at https://give.rmhde.org/hustle.

The event will feature a 5K and 1-mile run/walk, free Kiddie K for children ages 8 and younger, DJ services provided by DJ Twitch, superheroes, face painting, a balloon artist, children’s activities sponsored by Rehoboth Kites and Sharp Energy, Lewes Fire Department Fire Truck and a post-race party hosted by Irish Eyes.

Lead sponsors include The Meoli Companies, Sharp Energy, Jack Lingo Realty, Races2Run and Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant.