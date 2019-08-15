Taylor White, a Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing student, was selected as this year’s recipient of the Dr. and Mrs. Anis Saliba Scholarship.

This year’s award of $1,000 will go toward school expenses.

The endowment was initiated by Dr. Anis and Susan Saliba in 2017 and is awarded annually for the fall semester to a senior student in Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing. Saliba joined the medical staff at Beebe Healthcare as a surgeon in 1968, joined Beebe’s board of directors in 1988 and served as chief of staff for many years before retiring as a private surgeon in 2003. He continues to serve on the board of directors and is an honorary member of the medical staff.

White, a Seaford resident, was selected by the N102 team and then approved by the Student Services Committee. She worked as an extern this summer on 2Central, part of the Clinical Decision Unit, at Beebe Healthcare. She is a graduate of Sussex Technical High School.

“Taylor is quietly efficient in both class and clinical. The N102 team described Taylor as hardworking, efficient, caring and compassionate,” said Tracy Bell, program coordinator with the school.

“The Dr. and Mrs. Saliba Endowment is the perfect marriage of Dr. Saliba’s commitment to supporting healthcare and Sue Saliba’s commitment to supporting education,” said Judy Aliquo, president and CEO, Beebe Medical Foundation. “We are so grateful for their generosity in creating this endowment fund, making it possible to students such as Taylor to complete their nursing education.”

