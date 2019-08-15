Sen. Chris Coons will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Carlisle Fire Co., 615 NW Front St., Milford.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to bit.ly/2Ng9MhZ or 573-6345. Registered guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Members of Coons’ constituent services team will be in attendance to assist Delawareans having difficulties with federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs, IRS and State Department.