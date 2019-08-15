Delaware Technical Community College student Quynh “Belle” Tran is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar, which includes a $1,000 scholarship.

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society that recognizes the academic achievement of students at community colleges in 11 nations. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new PTK members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in PTK programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 900 students applied for the scholarship.

“We are exceptionally proud of Belle, who very much deserves this scholarship recognizing her hard work and dedication,” said Del Tech President Mark T. Brainard. “We were also pleased to learn that she was one of only seven international students in the country to receive this honor.”

The scholarship not only aids students with completing their college degree, but also gives them the opportunity to participate in PTK programs and develop skills that enable them to become leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Monica Marlow, PTK Foundation executive director. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”