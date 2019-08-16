The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will hold its annual 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance with a candlelight ceremony at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Post Pavilion, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro.

The ceremony will honor first responders and heroes from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, and those that continue to serve the U.S. This year’s remembrance will feature singers Greg Fuller, director of Home of the Brave, and Judy Mangini, of Judy Sings the Blues, and a special appearance by the Delaware State Police Pipes and Drums.

The ceremony is open to the public.

For more, call 381-3897 or 858-8399 or visit alpost28.com.