Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will host its Bark on the Boards block party beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk.

The party includes a Dock Dogs diving competition, yoga with puppies, a pet psychic, a pet costume contest, games and inflatables for the kids, a 1K walk, vendors and adoptables.

Activities open at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at noon.

Registration for the walk is $5 dogs, $15 children and $25 adults. Registration for the Dock Dogs competition is an additional $30. Those who register by Oct. 1 will receive a free T-shirt.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/306CgOC.