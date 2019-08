Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will host an open house of its Georgetown campus, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14.

The outdated shelter building the Brandywine Valley SPCA originally secured in Georgetown has been transformed into a modern facility with new low-cost vet clinic, upgraded dog housing and free-roaming cat rooms.

For more, visit bvspca.org/adopt/sussex.