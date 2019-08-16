The Indian River School District is implementing new daily starting and ending times for its schools for the 2019-20 school year.

For most district schools, the school day is being shortened by only a few minutes. However, more significant changes will be implemented at Georgetown Elementary School, North Georgetown Elementary School and Sussex Central High School to allow for the implementation of a new three-tiered busing system.

The new starting and ending times are:

— Sussex Central High School: 7:35 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

— Indian River High School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

— Georgetown Middle School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

— Selbyville Middle School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

— Millsboro Middle School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

— Phillip C. Showell Elementary School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

— North Georgetown Elementary School: 8:15 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

— East Millsboro Elementary School: 7:40 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

— Georgetown Elementary School: 8:45 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

— Lord Baltimore Elementary School: 8:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

— Long Neck Elementary School: 8:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

— John M. Clayton Elementary School: 8:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

— G.W. Carver Academy: 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

— Southern Delaware School of the Arts: 8:05 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

— Howard T. Ennis School: 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— IRSD Early Learning Center: to 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The new schedule is necessary to accommodate a shortage of school buses and drivers. The three-tiered system will allow certain buses to serve Sussex Central High School, North Georgetown Elementary School and Georgetown Elementary School on the same day. The adjustments to the school starting and ending times will give drivers time to pick up and drop off students at each school on a daily basis.

Parents will be contacted by the district in August regarding their children’s school bus transportation for 2019-20.

The 2019-20 school year begins on Sept. 3 for K-12 students. The first day for preschool will be Sept. 9 with the exception of the Howard T. Ennis preschool program, which follows the K-12 calendar.