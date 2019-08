Outstanding Dreams Alpaca Farm, 24480 Pinetown Road, Preston, Maryland, will celebrate its 11th annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

The festival features handcrafted items from arts and crafts vendors, fiber and spinning demonstrations, live music, locally made ice cream, pony rides, alpaca fiber products, moon bounce, children’s games and activities and the chance to meet Outstanding Dreams’ alpacas.

For more, visit outstandingdreamsfarm.com.