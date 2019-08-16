The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 40th annual Sandcastle Contest at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7 on the beach in front of Funland, between Delaware and Laurel avenues in Rehoboth Beach.

The contest is open to adults and children. Sculptures must be completed for judging by 3 p.m. Participants may register their entry between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at about 4:30 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the top 10 judge’s favorites in the adult and 7-14 child divisions. Ages 6 and younger will all receive a memento.

One Judge’s Favorite award will be awarded in the business category. Two People’s Choice awards will be given. The general public can vote on their favorite adult and favorite child division creation.

For more, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.