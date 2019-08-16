The Second Street Players will open their production of the comedy “Run For Your Wife” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

When cabbie John Smith, played by Brandon Twilley, of Felton, is injured intervening in a mugging, his multi-matrimonial life of lies is turned upside down. With the help of his neighbor Stanley, played by Josiah Rich, of Dover, John heaps lies upon lies to cover up his secret.

John’s two wives, Mary and Barbara, are played by Aubrey Edwards, of Felton, and Erin Rich, of Dover. Det. Sgt. Troughton and Det. Sgt. Porterhouse, the two police detectives investigating the marital mix-up, are played by Guy Crawford, of Harrington, and John D. Rich Jr., of Dover. Donnie Lonski, of Felton, as Bobby Franklin, the flamboyant upstairs decorator, and Lezlie Eustis, of Milford, as the inquisitive reporter round out the cast.

“Run For Your Wife” is directed by Steve Twilley, of Milford.

Showtimes are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 20 and 21 and 2 p.m. Sept 15 and 22. Tickets are $17, with a $1 discount for seniors, students and military at the Sept. 15 and 22 matinees.

For tickets and more, visit secondstreetplayers.com or call 800-838-3006.