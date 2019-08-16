SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of the hospitality group SoDel Concepts, recently donated $2,000 to Surfers Healing, which holds volunteer-staffed surf camps for more than 4,500 children with autism.

Children with autism often struggle with sensory overload. Many are soothed by the ocean’s buoyancy and rhythm.

The annual Surfers Healing Day event was Aug. 14 in Ocean City, Maryland.

“I’ve participated in the event for years, and it’s incredibly rewarding,” said surfer Kris Medford, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which has 11 restaurants along the Delaware Coast.

“We want to support charitable organizations that help people in our community,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and founder of SoDel Cares. “As Kris can attest, Surfers Healing definitely changes lives.”

Kelly and Dale Loeser, owners of Quiet Storm in Rehoboth Beach, accepted the check on behalf of Surfers Healing. The company is involved with the charity.

For more on Surfers Healing, visit surfershealing.org. For more on SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.