The Southern Sussex Rotary Club and Hocker’s Super Center are teaming up to host a school supply fundraiser for the G.W. Carver Academy in Frankford, set for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 31 at Hocker’s Super Center, 34960 Atlantic Ave., Clarksville.

Volunteers will pass out lists of needed school supplies such as composition books, notebook paper, binders, pencils, pens, highlighters, markers, erasers, backpacks, tissues and hand sanitizer that shoppers can purchase and then donate upon leaving the store. There will also be a cash donation jar with the proceeds being used to purchase book bags.

Each year, this event raises approximately $1,000 worth of supplies for GWC students. Anyone who cannot attend the fundraiser but would still like to contribute may call 732-3800 or 242-0731.

The G.W. Carver Academy thanked Gerald Hocker and the Southern Sussex Rotary Club for their generosity.