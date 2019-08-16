The Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge; Maryland, hosts a public forum from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the last Wednesday of each month for those who have begun projects and haven’t been able to finish them.

This month’s forum is set for Aug. 28.

Since January, the program has hosted guests working on their genealogy, scrapbooking, sewing, knitting, weaving, crocheting and decoupaging.

The public is invited to attend and there is no fee.

The Heritage Museums and Gardens is maintained by the Dorchester County Historical Society.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.