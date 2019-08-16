The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition announced a new partnership with Victoria’s Restaurant, 2 Olive Ave., Rehoboth Beach, which will host a five-course dinner and wine pairing event at 5 p.m. Sept. 27.

Victoria’s chef and wine consultant will pair the food course and wine to feature complementary components, richness and textures. The event will also feature live music by the Problematics and a silent auction. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with silent auction preview and cash bar; dinner is at 6 p.m.

Cost is $65 per person.

Funds raised through this partnership help DBCC meet the needs of those with breast cancer in Delaware.

Tickets are available at dbcc.ejoinme.org/winepairingdinner, by phone at 212-2947 or email at choldridge@debreastcancer.org.