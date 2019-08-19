18-year-old Jonathan L. Palmer arrested

Delaware State Police have charged a Delmar teen in connection with a burglary and theft of firearms.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on August 3, when troopers responded to the 37000 block of Marsha Street, in Delmar, in reference to a burglary. The homeowner advised that when he returned home that evening, he found his residence ransacked and multiple items missing, including three handguns, ammunition and multiple electronics.

According to police, 18-year-old Jonathan L. Palmer was identified as a suspect. Around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, troopers responded to Palmer’s residence, in the 37000 block of Johns Way, and took him into custody without incident. Palmer was also found in possession of some of the stolen property. He was charged with second-degree burglary, four counts of theft of a firearm, theft and receiving stolen property.

He was later released on his own recognizance.