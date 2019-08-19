Near Frankford. 7 a.m. Aug. 20, until Aug. 30, pending weather

Shockley Town Road near Frankford between Pepper Road and Gum Road will be closed at 7 a.m. August 20, for the removal and replacement of crossroad pipes and open by 6 p.m. August 30.

After this work has been completed; DelDOT’s contractor will begin paving the roadway.

Detour:

Motorists traveling northbound on Pepper Road will continue north and be detoured to turn right onto Gum Road and return to Shockley Town Road.

Motorists traveling southbound on Shockley Town Road will be detoured onto Gum Road via a right turn. At Pepper Road, motorists will make a left turn and continue southbound to Shockley Town Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.