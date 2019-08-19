The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Shockley Town Road between Pepper and Gum roads, Frankford, from 7 a.m. Aug. 20 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30, for the removal and replacement of crossroad pipes.

After this work has been completed; DelDOT's contractor will begin paving the roadway.

Motorists traveling northbound on Pepper Road will continue north and be detoured to turn right onto Gum Road and return to Shockley Town Road.

Motorists traveling southbound on Shockley Town Road will be detoured onto Gum Road via a right turn. At Pepper Road, motorists will make a left turn and continue southbound to Shockley Town Road.

Detour signage will be posted.