The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware and the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project will host the official Delaware premiere of the documentary film “Right to Harm” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the UUSD, 30486 Lewes-Georgetown Highway, Lewes.

The film is an exposé of the public health impact of concentrated animal feeding operations across the U.S. as told through the eyes of residents in five rural communities in the DelMarVa region and across the country. The film also examines political issues that stand in the way of necessary reforms. The screening is free and open to the public.

“Unitarian Universalists strive to choose foods that minimize harm and are protective of the environment, consumers, farmers and all those involved in food production and distribution,” said Susan Goekler, co-chair of UUSD’s Social & Environmental Justice. “This film provides information that will help us make food choices that minimize harm. It can also stimulate policy actions that contribute to the common good.”

For more, visit uussd.org.