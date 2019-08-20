The annual Delaware state Big Beautiful Woman Pageant is set to open at noon Sept. 8 at Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington.

Competitors must be at least a size 14, must be 18 or older and must be willing to promote plus-sized beauty. The competition will include evening gown and lingerie modeling, talent demonstration and Q&A session.

Ms. BBW Delaware and two runners-up will be chosen the day of the pageant. The winner receives the crown, title and represents Delaware for the next reigning year by attending events and activities as well as supporting her platform. The winner will also compete in the BBW International Pageant in Philadelphia.

VIP tickets, including buffet, are $55, and general admission tickets are $35, available at bit.ly/2Hu9pvy.

For more, call 356-6717.