Beebe Healthcare, along with the state of Delaware, Sussex County and its emergency medical services paramedics entered into a partnership to improve the quality of life and lower hospital readmissions for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The Mobile Integrated Healthcare COPD Pilot Program, the first in Delaware, was approved by Sussex County Council on Aug. 13. The program will begin in September and allows Beebe Healthcare’s medical center at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus to identify patients who have or might have potential needs around their COPD condition. Once they enroll in the program, specially trained Sussex paramedics conduct home visits.

“Beebe Healthcare and Sussex County EMS have envisioned this partnership for a number of years,” said Rick Schaffner, interim CEO, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Beebe Healthcare. “I think this innovation benefits all who live and visit Sussex County. We’re very grateful for the ongoing participation and think partnerships like these are really going to make our healthcare system work more effectively in the future.”

The partnership will provide patients with COPD more tools and education that will reduce the risk of another emergency department visit or hospital stay.

Paramedic visits can help patients by enhancing understanding of the condition, current medications and equipment the person uses as well as how to maintain it; identifying any potential programs and services that could boost their quality of life and promote positive health outcomes; solving transportation barriers like finding a pharmacy that delivers or transportation service; and connecting them to community development organizations and more depending on each individual’s needs.

“We are confident that the implementation of Mobile Integrated Healthcare will enhance the delivery of care that is provided by both organizations,” said Sussex County EMS Director Robert A. Stuart. “The partnership between Sussex County EMS and Beebe Healthcare will drive positive outcomes for this pilot program and the patients it will serve.”

The free and voluntary pilot program is made possible through Beebe Medical Foundation, which applied for and received grants of $31,200 from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund and $61,500 from Discover Bank.

For the pilot program, enrollment will be based on the number of emergency department visits and inpatient stays relating to COPD. Enrollment will be offered only to those patients during their admission at Beebe. However, there are a number of options that are available to the community.

Beebe offers the Better Breathers Club at 2 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave. The support group for those with pulmonary diseases. Information on pulmonary disease and treatments is presented by respiratory therapists, physicians, dietitians and pharmacists. Attendees suggest topics to discuss. For information, call 645-3298.

Smoking cessation counseling is available to Sussex County residents by calling 645-3030.

Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a wellness program offered by Beebe. A respiratory therapist and exercise specialist works with patients to improve and optimize their overall lung health and quality of living. This program needs a doctor referral, but the Beebe team can assist patients with that process by calling 645-3579.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.