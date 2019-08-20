The Aug. 22 registration deadline is approaching for Children & Families First’s new fundraiser, Adult Field Day, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hudson Fields, 29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton.

Teams will compete against one another in games like tug-o-war, obstacle courses and relays, along with mental challenges, games of pure luck and other surprises. The event will include music, food trucks, a beer garden for those 21 and older and a “chill zone” where spectators can play noncompetitive lawn games in between cheering for their favorite teams.

Trophies will go to the first-, second- and third-place teams who acquire the highest number of points throughout the day. Special prizes will also be given to the team with the best costumes/theme and the highest fundraising team, with the added incentive that teams who fundraise earn bonus points towards their final score.

Event proceeds will support Children & Families First, a Delaware-based nonprofit that offers free and immediate access to programs and services the help prevent child abuse and neglect, intervening and healing those exposed from lifelong negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being.

Registration is $50 per individual team member, and teams can opt to play with four to six members each. Teams must register at cffde.org/events before Aug. 22, after which point teams are considered final and no substitutions will be allowed.

For more, visit cffde.org/events.