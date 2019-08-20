The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park’s 13th annual Chocolate Tasting is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Officer’s Club in Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

The Chocolate Tasting features chocolate candy and baked goods prepared by local volunteers. The $6 admission includes six tastes, with additional tastes available for 50 cents. A bake sale will offer chocolate baked good to go.

The event will also feature two raffles, with tickets for $1 each or six for $5.

Funds from this year’s Chocolate Tasting will go to replenish the Richard and Mirth Thatcher Education Fund, which supports the cost of transportation to bring Sussex County school groups to the educational programs conducted through the park’s Nature Center.

For more, visit friendsofcapehenlopen.org, email fochsp@gmail.com or call 858-6127.