The Historic Lewes Farmer Market, set for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at George H.P. Smith Park, at Dupont and Johnson avenues in downtown Lewes, will partner with Beebe Healthcare for health screenings, three demonstrations and healthy local fruits and vegetables.

Beebe nurses will offer free healthcare screenings from 9 a.m. to noon at the Beebe tent, located near the SNAP tent.

Rita Karapurkar Williams, a health coach with Beebe Integrative Health & Wellness, will present on “Be Well, Eat Well — The Plant Slant” from 9 to 10 a.m. at the HLFM Demo Tent. Executive Chef Fred Lee, with Beebe Healthcare Nutritional Services, with demonstrate three healthy recipes with market products at 10 a.m.

The Lewes Public Library will continue its Children’s Story Time at the Market at 9 a.m. This week, they will read Frances Barry’s “Big Yellow Sunflower,” a story that helps kids explore the wonders of how things grow.

The market will continue the tradition of giving away a bicycle in its free annual bike raffle. This year, the official HLFM bicycle is a Jamis Earth Cruiser 2 in plum purple. Tickets for the raffle are free, and the winner is drawn on Labor Day weekend. To enter, fill out a ticket at the HLFM information tent.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.