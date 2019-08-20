The Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., will host a one-day watercolor journaling workshop with Rosemary Connelly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

With a blank journal, a watercolor kit, a pen and a brush, attendees will learn how to incorporate drawing, painting and writing into their journals.

Connelly’s workshops include a morning of simple drawing exercises and lessons using pens and watercolors. After these exercises, attendees try out what was learned in the classroom and venture outside to create pages in their watercolor journals. The end of the day includes sharing and taking photos.

Connelly is a water media artist living and working in Milford. She studied fine art, drawing, painting and graphic design at Arizona State University and worked for more than 20 years as a professional graphic designer

Cost is $85, or $65 for MAG members. Supply list is available at http://bit.ly/2NkdkQ4.

For registration and more, visit miltonartsguild.org, call 610-368-6516 or 201-349-4700 or email lamiller49@gmail.com or petrowski.elaine@gmail.com.