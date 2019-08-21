He wants you to pay attention. Dangerous recalled Takata airbags are still in cars - at least 40,000 in Delaware.

More than 40,000 recalled Takata airbags remain on the road in Delaware, according to SafeAirbags.com.

Patrick Juneau was appointed administrator of the Takata airbag recall settlements by a federal court in Florida. He created the SafeAirbags.com outreach campaign to better reach those affected by the urgent safety issue.

“More than 17 million airbags recalled [nationwide] have not been repaired,” said Juneau. “Unfortunately, many consumers are not taking immediate action, either because they have been ignoring safety recall notices, or do not understand the severity of the situation.”

He's enlisted actor Morgan Freeman to raise awareness.

A defective part inside Takata airbags can explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed that 16 people in the U. S. have been killed and hundreds of others alleged to have been injured by this defect.

“In September of 2013, l was driving home when a vehicle pulled out in front of me. Our cars collided. The airbag deployed. But instead of protecting me, its inflator ruptured, shooting a piece of metal into my right eye. I suffered a serious injury and my vision will never be the same,” said Stephanie Erdman, victim of defective Takata airbag inflator. “I urge you to go online to check if your car’s Takata airbag inflators have been recalled. Trust me, even waiting a day to bring your vehicle in for the recall repair could be the difference between life and death.”

Affected vehicles include those made by BMW, Chrysler, Daimler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

According to SafeAirbags.com, owners affected by the Takata airbag recall should immediately schedule a recall repair at a local dealership, which is free under the terms of the settlement. Dealerships around the country have replacement parts available and the free repair should take one to a few hours, depending on vehicle make and model.

If you're uncertain whether your vehicle is part of the recall, check your vehicle’s identification number (VIN) by visiting SafeAirbags.com or NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

A free smartphone app, Airbag Recall, is also available for download, enabling owners to take a picture of a license plate to determine if their vehicle, or a family member or friend’s vehicle, is under recall.