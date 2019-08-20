The party gets started tonight at 8 p.m. at the Bottle & Cork

Southern hospitality is what rockers The Vegabonds will share at the Bottle & Cork at Dewey Beach tonight on Tuesday, Aug. 20. They'll support Whiskey Myers.

The Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred Southern rock band features frontman and singer-songwriter Daniel Allen, who hasn’t forgotten his humble beginnings of working in retail. In fact, that inspires him.

One of the most recent examples came when he and his bandmates ran into a problem on the road.

“I’m standing in a repair-shop parking lot talking to you right now in Kentucky, because our van broke down this morning on the way to Chicago,”Allen said during a phone interview July 31.

“There’s times like this where you could complain. But we’re also getting to do what we love,” he said. “Now the van’s fixed and we’re about to hit the road again. So it’s all good. I could be stocking shelves.”

Earlier this year the Vegabonds dropped their fifth album, “V,” boasting the single “Colorado Evergreen.”

What’s your favorite lyric on the album?

One of my favorite lyrics on the album is from the song “Best I Can.” It says: “I’m not afraid of the work. I’m just afraid when the work’s not there.” That’s pretty much our life. We don’t mind working, we just want the work to continue.

Before playing full-time in the band, what was your job?

I used to work at Office Depot for eight years, if you can believe that, even while we were on tour. But I had great bosses. They always left me off when I needed it. It was a good little side job. I’m thankful for Office Depot. But I’m also glad I’m moving on.

Where does the name Vegabonds come from?

It comes from the word “vagabond.” Whenever we were first forming the band in 2009, we loved the word “vagabonds” because it kind of described what we wanted to do, which was travel around and see all these different places and never really stay in one spot necessarily too long. But vagabonds was already taken by one band, so we threw an “e” in there and made it work.

Have people spelled your band name wrong a lot?

Oh yeah, it’s happened. Probably the first five years of our band life we would show up places to play and on the marquee and it was say: “Vagabonds.” We were like, “Maaan, nobody’s ever going to get it right. This name’s terrible.” In the past three or four years people have taken notice and we’ve come to love the name.

What’s a major goal the band is striving for?

I‘d love to win a Grammy. I think that’s every songwriter’s ultimate goal. But a little bit underneath that goal is to play sold-out shows year-round. That’s our big thing. We want to be playing in front of people, connecting with people and letting the music speak for itself.