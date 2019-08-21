Delaware’s Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Auditorium, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.

The meeting will include DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife presentations on Nanticoke River American shad restoration efforts and the associated hatchery; an update on the Delaware Bayshore Initiative to include proposed wildlife viewing enhancements at the Ted Harvey Conservation Area; and the director’s update including a summary of relevant legislation recently passed by the Delaware General Assembly. For more, including the meeting agenda, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/meeting/62204.