Sussex Technical High School and its student-athletes were honored for the 13th year in a row with a state sportsmanship award from the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Sussex Tech received the Dale Farmer State Champions in Sportsmanship award, which is presented annually to schools demonstrating a strong school and community commitment to the educational nature of interscholastic athletics. Fifteen other middle and high schools received the award this year.

Nearly 700 students participate in Sussex Tech athletics across 14 sports, including football, cross country, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, basketball, swimming, track and field, wrestling, baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball and cheerleading.

“Our student-athletes, coaches and Tech families all deserve this award for how they live the Raven spirit,” said Sussex Tech Athletic Director Nick Pegelow. “We work to spread sportsmanship and community engagement across our programs. Whether it’s our volleyball players raising money to fight breast cancer or our baseball players helping Laurel recover after the tornado, Sussex Tech is committed to Sussex County each and every day.”