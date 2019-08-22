The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and Schell Brothers will present the 41st annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 in downtown Bethany Beach.

This annual event hosts more than 100 juried artists to showcase and sell their work. Featured artists bring creations in different media including paintings, photography, woodwork, metalwork, clay, baskets and jewelry.

“After the cancelation of the 40th anniversary event due to dangerous weather conditions, we are so happy to be continuing the tradition of this nationally-ranked festival,” said BFACC Executive Director Lauren Weaver.

Supported by Carl M. Freeman Companies, the festival will also include a silent auction, featuring works of art donated by the festival’s artists and local businesses. Proceeds from the silent auction will support the arts programs of five schools in the Quiet Resorts Region. A check presentation to the art teachers of each school will be held at the chamber’s Family Night Out on Sept. 25 at Lord’s Landscaping, 35577 Atlantic Ave., Millville.

For more, visit bethanybeachartsfestival.com or call 539-2100.