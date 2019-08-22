37-year-old Howard F. Green IV charged

Delaware State Police arrested two suspects after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in Bridgeville and Seaford.

On Wednesday, August 21, members of the Sussex Drug Unit concluded a two-month drug investigation into 37-year-old Howard F. Green IV, of Bridgeville, when they executed a search and seizure warrant at Green’s residence, in the unit block of Laverty Lane.

Green was contacted as he was attempting to escape through a rear window. Also in the residence was the lease holder, 57-year-old Sandra Waples, and two children, ages seven and eight.

Approximately 2008 bags (14.056 grams) of heroin, a 9mm handgun containing a magazine loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, a box of 50 count 9mm ammunition containing 42 additional rounds, over $24,000 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia were found in Green's room.

Located in Waples’ bedroom was approximately 1.84 grams of marijuana.

Detectives then obtained consent to search a second residence occupied by Green, located in the 22000 block of Eskridge Road in Seaford. There they found a 9 mm handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Green was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, criminal contempt of a domestic violence protection order, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawfully dealing with a child and possession of a firearm within ten years of prior conviction. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $92,500 cash-only bond.

Waples was charged with maintaining a drug property and possession of marijuana and released on her own recognizance.