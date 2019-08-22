Adults 55 and older, their families and caretakers are encouraged to attend “Ready or Not,” an emergency preparedness workshop, at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Roxana Fire Station, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford.

South Bethany, Fenwick Island and Selbyville, together with Delaware Sea Grant and the Institute for Public Administration at the University of Delaware, will host the informative event to share practical tips and strategies for weathering severe storms and other disasters.

“Emergency preparedness is especially important in coastal Delaware, where 30% of the population of Sussex County is projected to be over the age of 65 by 2030 — and many of these individuals live at or near the coast,” said Danielle Swallow, coastal hazards specialist for Delaware Sea Grant. “Delaware has the lowest lying land elevation of all U.S. states, and is extremely vulnerable to flooding. Yet, many residents and visitors have a limited understanding of their risks, and the steps they can take to manage these risks.”

Participants will receive training on evacuation routes and shelters, emergency supply kits and managing health and mobility issues. Attendees will have an opportunity to complete an emergency health communications card and register in the national Smart 911 emergency notification system. In addition, several emergency responders, health care providers, agencies and businesses will exhibit information on the services available to older adults before, during or after emergency events.

For registration and more, visit deseagrant.org/events-all/ready-or-not or call 645-4258.