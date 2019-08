St. George's Chapel annual spaghetti dinner is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the parish hall, 20274 Beaver Dam Road, Harbeson.

Dinner menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert and drink, for $10 for adults, $4 for children. Funds raised benefit local charities.

For more, call 227-7202.