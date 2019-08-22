34-year-old Brian Chirdon died after being shot

UPDATE: Delaware State Police have charged 62-year-old David B. Chirdon in connection with the death of his son.

The incident occurred on July 10, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Winner Circle, in Lincoln, for a death investigation. There they found 34-year-old Brian Chirdon suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Sussex Bayhealth Medical Center and later to Christiana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

On Monday, August 19, a Sussex County grand jury indicted David Chirdon, charging him with manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. David Chirdon turned himself in on Tuesday, August 20, and was released after posting $40,000 secured bond.

---

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal July 10 shooting in Lincoln as 34-year-old Brian D. Chirdon.

This case remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.

---

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation in Lincoln.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident occurred on around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 15000 block of Winner Circle. A 34-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is in its early stages with further information being released as it becomes available. According to police, there is no threat or concern for the public’s safety at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.