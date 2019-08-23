Bayhealth’s annual Go Pink! fundraising campaign is underway.

Since 2006, Bayhealth has been raising money and awareness for breast cancer through the annual campaign, held each October.

The majority of the funds raised come from the sale of Go Pink! T-shirts, with proceeds split between Bayhealth and its community partner, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. Funds are used to provide breast screenings and education programs to the community. In 2018, approximately 4,800 shirts were sold and more than $30,000 was raised.

T-shirts are $10, available at bit.ly/2NyiqbL.

For more, email lwilkinson@debreastcancer.org.