Members and descendants of the Bramble family of Dorchester are invited to attend the second discussion and work session of this early and prominent family at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Heritage Museums and Gardens of Dorchester, 1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, Maryland.

The Bramble family in Dorchester County is one of the oldest. Within one year of the formation of Dorchester County — 349 years ago — Thomas Bramble received two pieces of land on the Little Choptank River. Brambles have remained, branching out into all areas of the county.

In addition to fostering family networks, these work sessions are being facilitated to allow the Dorchester County Historical Society to augment its collection in relation to the Bramble family. DCHS encourages those who are willing to share information and images to bring them so others may make copies.

One focus of this meeting will be to trace the Dorchester County land records to follow the movement and find family members. Attendees will be introduced to the Todd Research Center and have research time with the growing collection.

Those who wish to work on their family trees will be assisted as time allows.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more, call 410-228-7953 or email dchs@verizon.net.