CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Ensemble will present its debut concert “Bad Boys/Bad Girls” at 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28 at Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware, 30486 Lewes-Georgetown Highway, Lewes.

The naughty evening of songs about sin — murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery — all viewed through the lens of humor will include tunes from Dolly Parton to Donna Summer, “Chicago” to “Little Shop of Horrors” to “Cabaret.”

“This concert, a first for the ensemble, was triggered by some brainstorming last year,” said Musical and Artistic Director Doug Yetter. “I found the concept of acknowledging the dark side of our nature very enticing: it allows us to sing music we’d ordinarily never think of doing.”

The chorus is 90-member community choral group that reflects CAMP Rehoboth’s vision to “Create A More Positive Rehoboth” by reaching out to diverse audiences and bringing the community together through the power of song. The chorus was formed in 2009.

The Ensemble was created in 2014 and consists of 27 singers who perform free outreach concerts year-round before smaller groups such as senior centers, senior living facilities and community organizations. The ensemble has also sung with the Rehoboth Concert Band, for Sen. Tom Carper’s Toys for Tots holiday party, to support mental health awareness and for World AIDS Day.

The full chorus is in the process of expanding its season to include two full concerts a year. The chorus will continue to perform its winter concert on Presidents’ Day weekend in February and in Georgetown in the spring. The chorus will add a second concert each year to be performed in several locations.

Tickets are $20 per person.

For tickets and more, visit camprehoboth.com or call 227-5620.