Dewey Beach will hold its annual municipal election from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Polling places are Dewey Beach Town Hall, 105 Rodney Ave., and Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station, 1 Dagsworthy Ave.

Voters will be asked to fill three commissioner seats with terms beginning September 2019 and ending September 2021. As of Aug. 23, candidates who have filed for these seats are Paul J. Bauer, Dale H. Cook, John. E. Redefer III and Philip B. Rowe.

For more, visit bit.ly/2Npe9qK or call 227-6162 or 877-227-6331.