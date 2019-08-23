The inaugural Fusion for a Cause 5K Music and Brew Fest — set for Nov. 16 at Bellevue State Park, 800 Carr Road, Wilmington — chose Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore as one of its charities to benefit from the event.

Each participant will be asked to join a charity team at the time of registration. The top five charities with the most team members will win a cash prize to help further their mission.

“Those who register for the Fusion for a Cause event have a variety of worthy charities to choose from,” said Easterseals President and CEO Kenan Sklenar. “Our hope is that many of the people who register connect with our mission at Easterseals. Easterseals strives to build an inclusive community through its exceptional programs and services. We serve a broad range of people from newborns to seniors and everyone in between.”

Standard Distributing Co. will provide brews for race participants and their supporters, and pizza will be provided by Dominos. Each participant receives two beer tickets and two slices of pizza.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2Nyvc