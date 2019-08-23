Another annual Forget-Me-Not sales campaign hosted by G & E Hocker’s Supermarkets brought in $5,000, which was donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter during a check presentation Aug. 19.

The donation will be used toward the chapter’s annual Rehoboth Beach Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raises funds for Alzheimer’s research and local care and support programs. This year’s walk is set for Sept. 28 at Grove Park.

Hocker’s is also a Walk to End Alzheimer’s sponsor, and has donated $85,748 to the chapter to date.