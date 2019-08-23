The deadline to register for fall courses is Sept. 10.

The Music School of Delaware now offers for-credit college-level courses in several areas of music education, in a new partnership with Wilmington University (WilmU), which begins this fall.

Classes start the first week of September at the Music School's Wilmington Branch. Deadline to register is Sept. 10. For more information about for-credit music classes at the Music School, call (302) 762-1132 or visit

The courses will qualify as elective classes for already-enrolled Wilmington University students as well as opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to earn college credits.

For-credit courses currently available are Elements of Music (Music Theory) and Introduction to Piano (both subject to minimum enrollment). Students enrolled at WilmU who successfully complete these courses at the Music School's Wilmington Branch will receive three undergraduate credit hours as Fine Arts or Humanities electives.

"In keeping with our goal of providing students with learning opportunities by connecting with area businesses and organizations, we are pleased to partner with The Music School of Delaware," says Danny Walker, EdD, Chair of Philosophy & Arts. "We look forward to expanding awareness of and continuing to build this partnership to promote quality music education in our area."

Elements of Music is taught by Music School faculty J. Andrew Dickenson and includes a 30-minute lab. This course covers the fundamentals of musical notation in treble and bass clefs, rhythm, time signatures, major and minor scales, key signatures, modes, intervals, chords, and aural skills. These foundations will help enhance performance, composition, and appreciation of music.

Introduction to Piano is taught by Music School faculty member Joan Fasullo and includes a 30-minute, self-scheduled lab each week. This course teaches students how to play the piano, in repertoire ranging from classical to pop selections. It introduces reading music, keyboard theory, and piano technique. Ear training and efficient practice skills are included, with an emphasis on expressive performance.

ABOUT THE MUSIC SCHOOL OF DELAWARE

The Music School of Delaware was founded in 1924 to provide excellence in music education, training and experiences for people of all ages and levels of ability. Today, the Music School is a nationally-accredited, statewide, nonprofit organization that reaches thousands of residents from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

The school offers instructional programs and over 120 public performances each year, and is the only nationally-accredited program of its kind in Delaware, and the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation. The school's standard-setting instructional programs are delivered by a faculty of almost 90 expert artists and educators. Locations include branches in Wilmington and Milford and almost 20 satellite and outreach sites throughout the region.

The school administers a financial assistance program for those demonstrating financial need, and merit scholarships for the most highly-motivated students. For more information, please call the Wilmington Branch at (302) 762-1132, the Milford Branch at (302) 422-2043 or visit musicschoolofdelaware.org.