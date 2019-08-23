About 50 Spanish-speaking Sussex County residents will have the opportunity to earn their GED diploma through a grant recently received by Sussex Technical School District’s Adult Education Division.

The $24,850 grant from the Delaware Community Foundation’s Focus Grant program will provide support to launch the initiative in September. Sussex Tech is partnering with La Colectiva, a network of nonprofit and educational organizations aiding Sussex County Latino families.

“Earning a high school diploma or GED opens doors to our adult learners across Sussex County, creating a pathway to employment and economic sustainability,” said Principal Linda Eklund, of the James H. Groves Adult High School’s Sussex Center. “We want to help English language learners move into postsecondary education and training, obtain better employment and improve their families’ lives. We appreciate the support from the Delaware Community Foundation in this important initiative.”

The program is operated by the James H. Groves Adult High School, which offers opportunities for adult learners to earn their high school diploma or GED diploma, as well as English as a Second Language classes, at eight sites in Sussex County.

Sussex Tech’s Adult Education Division will offer integrated academic instruction concurrently in Spanish and English, helping English-language learners with reading, writing, speaking and mathematics in English. As they become GED-ready, students will be able to take reading, science, social studies and math courses in either Spanish or English, and career counseling will also be provided. Students will also acquire skills in digital literacy, financial literacy, civics and citizenship and workforce preparedness.

Students will be recruited from various partner organizations across the county. The program will begin in September and conclude in August 2020.

For more, call 856-9035.