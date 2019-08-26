23-year-old Timothy D. Jarvis, of Milford, charged

The Milford Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man following an incident with a knife.

On Saturday, August 24, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Washington Street. According to police, Timothy D. Jarvis, of Milford, threatened the victim with a knife during an argument in the home.

Jarvis was apprehended a short time later in a traffic stop on South Washington Street and taken into custody without incident. Police found 13.5 grams of K-2, a synthetic drug, in his possession.

Jarvis was charged with possession of a controlled counterfeit substance, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited and driving while suspended. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $69,010 secured bail.