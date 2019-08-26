Due to storm damage to the stage in Stango Park, the Lewes Summer Concert with 5th Avenue featuring Vincent Varrassi set for 7 p.m. Aug. 27 will be moved to Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes.

5th Avenue performs a mix of selections from the Great American Songbook, jazz classics and original works.

The final concert of the season, featuring Ty Sherwood & Tydewater Band, is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 outdoors at Stango Park, 114 E. Third St., Lewes, provided damage and weather are clear.

Concerts are free and provide a family-friendly event with diverse music options. Attendees can bring chairs, blankets, snacks and dancing shoes. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway.

The 2019 summer concert series lineup is sponsored by Lewes, WSFS Bank, and by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Information about concert schedule and bands can be found at bit.ly/2QEOVUU, or by picking up a concert brochure at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, 120 Kings Highway.