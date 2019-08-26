29-year-old Kyle M. Gibbons, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, charged

Delaware State Police arrested an Upper Marlboro, Maryland man following a domestic incident in Milford.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, when troopers were dispatched to Thawley Lane. A 31-year-old female victim advised that she had argued with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Kyle M. Gibbons, while she and her two children were riding in a vehicle he was driving. According to police, Gibbons strangled the victim and refused to let her exit the vehicle. He then drove the victim and her children to the children’s father’s residence, on Thawley Lane, where they were able to exit the vehicle unharmed and without further incident.

Police say that Gibbons later returned and attempted to break into the residence, which was by then unoccupied. He allegedly kicked in the front door and entered the residence for a short time before kicking and damaging a garage door on the way out.

Police located Gibbons in his vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree burglary, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,000 secured bond.