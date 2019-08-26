Hours and locations for lifeguarded ocean swimming beaches in Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation’s state parks have changed effective Aug. 26.

Delaware Seashore State Park’s Tower Road beach will be unguarded during the week, Aug. 26-30. but will remain guarded on weekends, including Labor Day.

Fenwick Island State Park’s Fenwick Lot will be unguarded during the week, Aug. 26-30, but will remain guarded on the weekends, including Labor Day.

Other state park guarded swimming beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park, will be guarded every day through Labor Day with limited staff. Smaller or limited guarded swimming areas will be available through Labor Day.

Lifeguard hours will not change, and will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Reductions in hours are a result of lifeguards leaving the area to return to high school, college, and school sports camps.

For more, call 739-9200.