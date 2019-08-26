Dogfish Head Craft Brewery announced its collection of off-centered ales is now available in MIssissippi.

The Delaware-based brewery is partnering with Capital Distributing to bring its full line-up of brews to residents throughout the Magnolia State, increasing the company’s total market distribution to 45 states and Washington, D.C. Locals can look for Dogfish Head beers on shelves and taps starting in early September.

Along with offering a diverse portfolio of craft beers, Dogfish Head redesigned its artwork, revamped its packaging, tripled the size of its sales team to further support its existing distribution partners across the nation and announced its 2019 artist collaboration with Michael Hacker for the Off-Centered Art Series.

“We’re ecstatic to share our lineup of well-differentiated beers with Dogfish fans in Mississippi, and to begin great and long-lasting relationships with the state’s beer drinkers, retailers and distributors,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “We have our canning and bottling lines pumping out a boatload of beer, and we’ve got enough brewing capacity to ensure we can keep retailers well stocked with our family of off-centered ales for years to come.”

Dogfish Head fans in Mississippi can expect to see the brewery’s 60 Minute IPA, Slightly Mighty, SeaQuench Ale and 90 Minute IPA, as well as a variety of seasonal releases, like Punkin Ale, 75 Minute IPA and The Perfect Disguise, available soon.

For more, visit dogfish.com.