Faith United Methodist Church’s Methodist Women announced its 13th annual Walk for The Homeless is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 28, beginning at Faith UMC, 19940 Church St., Rehoboth Beach.

Check-in will be held from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Proceeds will benefit three homeless shelters in Sussex County, including Casa San Francisco, Crisis House and Home of the Brave.

Sponsorships include business, individual, organizations, churches and others. To donate, make checks payable to Faith U.M. Church, and mail to Faith U.M. Church, P.O. Box 691, Rehoboth, DE 19971.

For more, call 227-3118 or 645-5574.